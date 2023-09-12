Hum Toh Deewane: Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela’s new song teaser OUT; Here are hits and misses

Elvish Yadav, the triumphant winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, made headlines as he carved his name in history with his victory on the reality show. The popular YouTuber, known for his engaging vlogs, has been keeping his fans well-informed about his journey on the show and his life beyond it. Recently, Elvish has been immersed in a thrilling project, his debut music video featuring the glamorous actress, Urvashi Rautela. The dynamic duo's collaboration has stirred up quite a buzz. Today, they dropped a teaser for their upcoming music video Hum Toh Deewane. The teaser promises an exhilarating and visually stunning music video. Here's a sneak peek and review of this upcoming number.

Hits from Hum Toh Deewane teaser:

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 champ, Elvish Yadav is gearing up to make a splash in the music scene with his debut music video, alongside the stunning and enchanting actress, Urvashi Rautela. Today, the dynamic duo unveiled a tantalizing teaser, providing a sneak peek into their upcoming song.

Elvish and Urvashi’s Chemistry

Fans are in for a treat as Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela share the screen for the first time in their upcoming music video, Hum Toh Deewane. The chemistry between the two stars has left audiences captivated and mesmerized, generating a buzz of excitement and anticipation.

Fans can hardly wait to witness this dynamic duo's skit and the magic they bring to the screen in this forthcoming musical endeavor.

Music and Lyrics

The teaser has provided a glimpse of how the music and lyrics of the song have taken on a distinct and captivating form, quite unlike today's typical offerings. The melody has been composed in such a way that it immediately strikes a chord with the audience, drawing them in with its irresistible rhythmic quality.

Fashion Choices

In the teaser for Hum Toh Deewane, Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela have indeed made unprecedented and visually stunning fashion choices. Urvashi Rautela's selection of attire, in particular, has garnered attention for its uniqueness and beauty. From the vibrant yellow suit she wore to the elegant pink ensemble, her fashion choices have added an extra layer of allure to the music video.

Shortcomings in the Hum Toh Deewane Teaser:

The lone drawback spotted in the teaser is while teasing, it left fans craving more as it offered only an ephemeral glimpse of the forthcoming video, leaving the full song and its visual story untold.

Netizens react

The teaser for the incredible song quickly stirred up a buzz among netizens, and they wasted no time in sharing their thoughts and excitement. One fan wrote, “Song teaser Visuals, It Has perfect storyline, effective beginning ..... engaging structure and Soothing melodious music …,” Another fan commented, “It looks amazing.can't wait for the song ..The chemistry between #ElvishYadav& Urvashi is just fire. They look genuinely good together. The Song seems to be very nice...Best of luck.”

Advertisement

Fans also commented that they are thrilled to see the other side of Elvish and some wrote, “RaoSahab's other side Never saw him in a romantic avatar but this cutiieee piieeee just nailed it Acting comes to him just naturally Another Massss hit loading on the background,” “Rao Sahab, known for his angry young man image, showcases his romantic side for the first time in this music video. Despite not being an actor, he delivers a phenomenal performance. Impressive transformation! Can't wait to see more of his versatile talent in future projects. Keep shining, Elvish!,” and many more.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the most anticipated song is set to release on September 14th.