'Hum toh star ban gaye,' says Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani after her song release with Tony Kakar

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 fame Manisha Rani is creating buzz everywhere. The actress’s first music video titled Jamna Paar, which released yesterday is already getting rave reviews from the audience. The actress is grabbing eyeballs for her graceful dance moves and sizzling chemistry with Tony Kakkar. Yesterday, Manisha Rani went live on her YouTube channel to share her experience shooting Jaamna Paar and the feeling of becoming a ‘star’.

Manisha Rani calls herself a star

In her recent live interactions with fans, Manisha Rani gave a sneak peek of her upcoming projects in a funny tone saying, “Hum toh ab star ban gaye hai (I am a star now) and now I have many projects to make a choice. I really do not know what to do next but I can definitely confirm that there are 3 to 4 things lined up.” She was also asked about her bond with Bigg Boss OTT season 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan and the chances of them collaborating in future. She gave a cute message to all the Abhisha fans saying, I have so much love for all the Abhisha fans, they have always loved and supported me. I have only met Abhishek once but people are showering us with so much love. Fans want to see us more together.”

In her earlier interviews, the 29-year-old actress also addressed another co-contestant Pooja Bhatt’s claims of Rani never becoming an actress. She had given a strong answer, “Keh ke nahi kar ke dikhayenge (I won't show, I will do it). I will take her statement in a positive way and will work hard on myself because becoming an actress is not at all easy. Right now I am getting the feeling that I have become so busy in just a few days. So I want to work really hard and prove myself that I can be a good actress.”

Well, Rani has already started proving herself as her first song went on to garner a million views in a just a few hours and is trending on YouTube. Netizens have already started showering her with praises and are excited about her upcoming projects. Even the 12 Ladke singer, Neha Kakkar (who is also Tony’s sister) sent the social media influencer best wishes and hoped for more projects for her in the future.

More about Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is known for her quirky videos on TikTok and Instagram. She also played a role in the show, Gudiya. She also posts her daily vlogs on her YouTube channel.

