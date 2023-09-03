'Humein fresh ladka chahiye'; Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani reveals her dream boy criteria

Manisha Rani, a standout contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 2, has consistently grabbed headlines since her appearance on the controversial reality show. Her authentic personality and flirtatious charm inside the house resonated with viewers. Throughout her Bigg Boss journey, speculations arose about her romantic involvement with Elvish Yadav. However, in a recent podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Manisha candidly addressed these rumors and also shared her criteria for her ideal partner.

Manisha Rani about her rumored boyfriend Elvish Yadav:

During her conversation with Siddharth Kannan, when Manisha was asked about the nature of her relationship with Elvish, she decided to address the rumors once and for all. She stated, “Jab Elvish aaya, toh hum logo ka bhaut achaa bonding hua kyunki wo banda mast bindas tha. Aap dekhiyega, ek reality show m koi bhi apne se jada kisi or ka tareef nahi krega lekin hum ek moment par Abhishek ko bole the ki yaar iska (Elvish) character itna majedar hai na ki log kahin na khain isko bhaut jada pasand karega. (When Elvish entered the house, we bonded really well because he was a carefree and fun-loving person. You'll see, in a reality show, nobody will praise someone else more than themselves, but at one point, I said to Abhishek that his (Elvish's) character is so entertaining that people will undoubtedly like him, somewhere or the other.)”

She added, “Wo mujhe bhaut support krta tha. Jab Weekened Ka Vaar aaya toh jb mujhe sunaya jata tha na toh mai bhaut jaldi demotivate ya yuh boliye depression m toh uss din wo banda aake aadha ek ghanta mujhe bhaut achee se smjhaya. Toh jab smjhaya toh ek emotinal support chahiye hota hai na ki bhai yr hug krle, jo log apne bhai ko bhi krte hai, maa ko bhi krte hai, friend ko bhi karte hai. Toh elvish ko bho humne aise hi hbola tha ki yaar Elvish idhar aao bhaut akela feel kar rahe hai, toh buss aise buss kiye the. Toh ab aise pakadne se usko aise lag gaya ki humko usse pyaar ho gaya. (He was very supportive of me. When Weekend Ka Vaar came, and I was criticized or faced demotivation, or let's say, felt depressed, that day he came and explained things to me really well for about half an hour. So, sometimes you need emotional support, like a hug or like what we do to our brothers, mothers, or friends. So, I just said to Elvish, Come here, I am feeling quite alone, and we hugged like that. So, just by doing that, he felt like I had fallen in love with him.)”

She went on to say, “Then, the next day, something similar happened, and he said to me, 'Look, Manisha, I want to make something clear. I have a girlfriend outside, in case you have any feelings for me.' Hearing this, I burst into laughter because I hadn't done anything to make him feel that way. So when he said that, I thought this guy is quite interesting, and I started having fun and joking around with him.”

During the conversation, Manisha also mentioned that she prefers a boy who doesn't already have or had a girlfriend before. She said, “Toh bhai humko bhi fresh ladka chahiye. Jab mera pyaar fresh ho toh humko bhi toh aisa ladka milne chahiye na jo fresh hona chahiye. Hum kbhi bhi kisi or ka ghar tod ke apna ghar basana nahi chahenge. (So, I also want a fresh boy. When my love is fresh, I should also find a fresh boy. I don't want to break someone else's home to build my own.)”

Manisha and Elvish’s friendship:

Manisha Rani was already a contestant in the Bigg Boss house when Elvish Yadav entered as a wildcard along with Aashika Bhatia. Manisha quickly formed a strong friendship with Elvish. However, Aashika was eliminated from the show two weeks later due to fewer votes.

Throughout their time in the Bigg Boss house, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav consistently supported and stood by each other on various occasions. Both made it to the top finalists, with Elvish emerging as the season's winner, and Manisha securing the position of the second runner-up.

