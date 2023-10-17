Hustle 3.0-Represent: When and where to watch Badshah, Ikka, Dee MC, Dino James and EPR's show?

Global rap artist Badshah, with Squad Bosses Ikka, Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR are set to bring the next generation of rap stars to the Indian audiences through Hustle 3.0- Represent. India’s groundbreaking rap reality television show Hustle is back for a power-packed new season. Representing the country’s youth, this season’s definitive clarion call, India Ab Tumhari Baari, urges everyone to proudly celebrate their ideologies, beliefs, issues, music, passion, culture, hood, stories, and identity.

Badshah, Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR to take charge:

Leading the charge once again will be none other than the trailblazing global rap supremo Badshah. To hone talent and create industry-ready professionals, eminent Indian rap powerhouses and Squad Bosses Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR are set to return to the blazing battleground. Joining them, will be super-talented rap virtuoso, Ikka.

Badshah, Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR talk about the show:

Elevating the musical spectrum will be Karan Kanchan, and speaking about the show, he commented, “I am super stoked to be a part of POCO MTV Hustle 3.0- Represent, that has spearheaded this shake-up in India’s Hip-Hop Scene. The talent is exceptional, Unique and from places you won't expect from and I’m excited for audiences to discover their new playlist favourites.”

Popular music producer Anurag Saikia of Panchayat fame will bring sounds from the heartlands of the country that will be relatable to the youth. He commented, “This upcoming season of MTV Hustle promises to captivate audiences with a remarkable portrayal of India's diverse musical influences and history, ensuring fans are in for a delightful experience about our rich musical culture”.

Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Badshah said, “POCO MTV Hustle 03 Represent, India’s only desi hip-hop stage, represents the dreams and aspirations of the Indian youth. I’m excited to return to the battleground. I can't wait for the country's next wave of rap sensations to be discovered"

Squad Boss Ikka, leading Ikka Gangstars, said, "MTV Hustle is the only show that recognizes India’s hidden desi hip-hop voices. While I came on the show last season as a guest and got a glimpse of the impressive talent, I’m super excited to debut as a Squad Boss and be right in the middle of all the action! It’s game time!”

Commenting on the new season, Squad Boss Dee MC, of Dee MC Dynamites, said, "I have always believed that rap is a celebration of individuality and self-expression. Super excited to be back and be a part of the dynamic new season! The diversity and competition are something to watch out for.”

Squad Boss Dino James, of Dino Warriors, added, “It’s overwhelming to see the fandom that MTV Hustle has garnered, truly becoming a radical stimulus for India’s phenomenal rap talent. I feel delighted to be a part of its third season which promises to be a banger itself!”

Squad Boss EPR of EPR Rebels, whose protégé won MTV Hustle 2.0, added, “At the heart of Rap music, is storytelling. I believe conscious poetry can change the world. Especially desi hip-hop, that has always followed its own trajectory. I’m excited to be back on this stage and elevate this movement to the next level.”

When and where to watch Hustle 3.0-Represent?

Hustle 3.0-Represent will premiere on October 21, 2023. The show can be watched every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioCinema.

