‘I always aspired to be a sugar mommy!’ Divya Agarwal hits back at trolls for calling her ‘golddigger’

Actress Divya Agarwal has recently been in the news for her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar. The actress was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood and their breakup caused a lot of stir on social media. The ex-couple called it quits and went their separate ways last year. While they never revealed the actual reason for the breakup, they got into an ugly fight a few days back on social media. Recently, in an interview with International Business Times, the actress hinted at the possible cause of the breakup.

Divya on romantic relationships

After her breakup with Varun, the actress has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism and trolling. Fans came up with their own version of stories on why they broke up. Talking about this, Divya shared, “Is it always women’s fault that they end a relationship? I came out of my relationship when I decided it was becoming the cause of my unhappiness and I feel everyone should do the same.” She also talked about how society expects women to put aside their self-respect and interests and make them feel guilty for doing what is right for them.

Divya further added that she tries her best to ignore trolls, but sometimes it bothers her to the point where she needs to speak up. She said, “The faceless trolls cannot see the pain hidden behind the fake smiles.”

Divya responding to trolls calling her ‘golddigger’

Divya is engaged to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar and trolls believe she is with him because of his wealth and called the actress a ‘golddigger’. Responding to this she said, “It is always easy to label a woman! Call me a golddigger, but the truth is I always aspired to be a sugar mommy!”

The actress further talked about how difficult it is to move on. But she believes it’s more difficult to stay where you are unhappy. She said, “I chose my peace and moved on. I’m grateful to Apurva for being patient and understanding.”

