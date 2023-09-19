‘I am a weekend mother now and I hate it’: Entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh pens heartfelt confession

Ghazal Alagh is a prominent Indian entrepreneur, best known as the co-founder of Mamaearth, one of India's fastest-growing beauty brands specializing in organic products that have earned both consumer trust and financial success. Additionally, Ghazal is the founder of The Derma Co. Her entrepreneurial journey in the beauty and skincare industry has been remarkable. Recently, Ghazal Alagh took a moment to express her heartfelt sentiments on social media. In a poignant note, she shared her deep emotions and highlighted the challenges and emotions experienced by working mothers.

Ghazal Alagh shares her honest feelings about being a weekend mother:

Ghazal Alagh, in addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, shines as a loving and devoted mother to her two children. In a recent Instagram post, she candidly shared her heartfelt emotions about the challenges of being a 'weekend mother'. She pens a heart-warming note and writes, “I am a weekend mother now and I hate it! The countdown to weekend and seeing my babies after 5 days felt endless. But when they come running into my arms, my heart is whole again. We laugh, we hug, we don't want to let go. Those moments are precious. While packing my bags again when I heard their request in cute little voices "Mummy, please mat jao!" It broke my heart.”

Ghazal also emphasized the importance of being a role model for her children. She added, “This weekend Mom's life is not easy. I miss putting them to bed, having breakfast together, and taking them to the garden. But at the same time, I must set an example of a powerful, confident & compassionate woman - if I want my kids to have these qualities, even if I'm only there on weekends. So, if you are also a weekend mom like me, kaise deal karte ho aap is emotional rollercoaster se? #workingmom #entrepreneurlife #kids #motivation”

About Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh has been happily married to Varun Alagh since 2011. The couple has been blessed with two sons, and their journey together as a family adds to Ghazal's multifaceted life as an entrepreneur and a loving mother.

Ghazal Alagh is a co-founder of the Indian organic skincare brand Mamaearth, which she established with her husband in 2016. She also appeared in the first season of Shark Tank India as one of the investors along with Anupam Mittal founder of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar Executive Director at Emcure Pharma, Peyush Bansal, Founder of Lenskart, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and MD at BharatPe, and Aman Gupta Co-Founder at Boat.

