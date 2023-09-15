‘I can’t do it due to…’, Niti Taylor opens up on why she can’t participate in Bigg Boss

Niti Taylor, the lovely actress has been in the industry for a long time. She rose to fame with her role as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, where she was seen alongside Parth Samthaan. The actress enjoys tremendous popularity owing to her acting chops over the years. She has been part of many popular television shows. Currently, Niti Taylor and Prath Samthaan's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan returned on OTT for season 5, and fans can't keep calm.

Niti Taylor on not doing Bigg Boss

It's not unusual for television actors to participate in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Every year, many actors and social media personalities participate in the show. However, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress shared that she will not participate in Bigg Boss ever due to health concerns. Talking to TellyChakkar, she shared that she is the best audience, but not the best contestant. She said, "I get offered Bigg Boss every year. Even Khatron Ke Khiladi has been offered to me but I can't do it due to health reasons. I am the best audience for Bigg Boss. I love watching Bigg Boss and I don't miss any episode. But going inside the house is not my cup of tea.''

Check out pictures of Niti Taylor with her husband:

Niti Taylor on her husband's opinion of her roles

On the personal front, Niti is married to Parikshit Bawa. He is an Indian army officer, and the two have been enjoying marital bliss for three years. Talking about whether her husband shares his opinions about the role she plays on screen, Niti shared, ''He does say that we have never done such a romance in real life (laughs). We meet very rarely but I don't think I have to take any permission or think twice. I know what I want and I know what is okay for me. I think we have a very good understanding. He is not insecure.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Niti was seen essaying the role of Prachi Kapoor opposite Randeep Rai in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2. The show went off air as the third season returned with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

