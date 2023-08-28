'I can’t help you this way,' was Deepika Padukone's reply to actor Karanvir Bohra's THIS request

Karanvir Bohra is one of the prominent names in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. The actor who is currently seen in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has starred in many popular television shows over the years. He has also starred in a few Bollywood films, but it is television that made him the star that he is today. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he called Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone for a special reason.

Karanvir Bohra texted Deepika Padukone for this reason

The actor texted Deepika Padukone to express his interest in Ranvir Singh’s Don 3. He said, “When I got to know that Ranveer Singh is doing Don 3, I was really keen to play the villain opposite him. But I don’t know Farhan Akhtar or anybody in his production house. So, out of the blue, I messaged Deepika Padukone. I thought luck try kar lete hain because you never know. Deepika and I know each other, but we don’t meet as such. So I dropped her a message and conveyed my interest in being part of the film.” Further, he shared how Deepika reacted. The actress replied to him, "I can’t help you this way but I can help you with the name of the person who does casting for the banner making the film."

Coincidentally, Karanvir had the contact number of the person. So he texted him that if there's a role for him he would love to explore it. However, he also mentioned that it's not always that he asks others for work. He added, “I do convey my wish to work with certain people on certain projects, but in a dignified manner, and not come across as desperate. I tell them to keep me in mind."

Karavir Bohra doesn't like to ask others for work

While multiple projects are keeping him busy this year, last year was a dull phase for him careerwise. The actor shared, "Work is like that. Sometimes there are great phases, other times there are lows, and last year was one of those times. But no matter what, I am very clear that I am not going to go around asking people ki mujhe kaam do (give me work). When the time comes, they will choose me based on my performances," concluded the actor.

