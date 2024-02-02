Trigger Warning: The article contains references to molestation and abuse.

Ayesha Khan rose to popularity after entering the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. She claimed having shared history with Munawar Faruqui and landed various serious allegations against him. While she was locked inside the house, she created headlines due to her dynamics with the stand-up comedian. Post Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha appeared in an interview and opened up about her career, life aspects, and experiencing molestation at a young age.

Ayesha Khan opens up about her molestation

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan got emotional as she shared one of her painful experiences of life that she went through at the age of 9. The actress said, "I was 9 and it was the time of Ganpati. Hum shift ho chuke the. Hum jahan rehte the waha se paanch minute ki doori pe hum shift ho chuke the (We had shifted. We had shifted five minutes away from where we lived)."

She added, "It was the tenth day of Ganpati visarjan and I wore a black dress. Someone called my name, and I turned back and said yes, uncle." Describing his look, Ayesha mentioned that the man was wearing a peach shirt and carried a bag that generally a courier person has. Continuing the chat with Siddharth, she explained that she did not listen to him the first time he called her, but after he called her name the next time, she responded.

Further, with her teary eyes, Ayesha shared how that man asked her about an address by showing some letters to her, and she took him to that building. Divulging further, the actress added, "First floor pe woh address tha. Mai unko first floor pe leke gayi and fir hum jab neeche utar rahe the (that address was on the first floor. I took him to the first floor and then when we were coming down), suddenly he pushed me on the staircase. He started forcing himself for me and at the moment, I could not understand ki ho kaya raha hai (what was happening)."

Explaining more about her experience, she shared, "Aisa tha ki samajh mein aa raha hai ki galat ho raha hai par kya ho raha hai wo samajh mein nahi aa raha hai....Main chilla nahi paayi, much kar nahi paayi, unka haath mere munh pe tha (it was like I understood that something was wrong, but I couldn't understand what was happening… I couldn't scream, couldn't do much, his hand was on my face) and he was stopping me."

Ayesha Khan then revealed how she kept asking the man to let her go to her mother, but he did not and held her tightly. In the interview, the actress mentioned that she managed to run away, and her mother sensed that something wrong had happened to her. Khan stated that being from a middle-class family, her parents felt helpless because even if they had filed the report, blame would have come on them.

She commented, " Unfortunately we live in a place ki jab galat hota hai na aur jiske saath galat hota hai, log usi pe ungliyaan uthate hain (that when something wrong happens and to whom it is wronged, people point fingers at that individual)."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

