'I couldn't sleep when my role ended,' says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Jay Soni on his exit from show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai is set for yet another generation leap. The show is slated to start afresh with new leads from the 6th of November, 2023. The show recently witnessed a major twist with Abhinav's death and Abhimanyu being framed for his death. With the new track, Abhinav's character was eased out of the show, and actor Jay Soni exited. In a candid chat with Siddharth Kanan, the actor revealed the aftermath of exiting the show.

Jay Soni reveals he couldn't sleep on learning about exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

When asked if he was disappointed with his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jay Soni said, "Yes, I was very disappointed. But afsos karne ke alawa aur kar bhi kya sakte hai. Having worked in this industry for so long, it is very rare to miss the character that you play, and I missed playing Abhinav in front of the camera. This character had a different mood each day, and it was exciting to portray the same. When I was told about the exit track, I was disappointed, and I couldn't sleep that night. Having said that, I'm sure the track was written for the benefit of the show, so it's ok."

Have a look at Jay Soni's recent post on Instagram in traditional attire

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fourth generation

A new generation is all set to be introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Lead actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are set to exit the show, paving the way for Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami to take over as leads. Samridhii will play the character of Abhinav and Akshara's daughter, Abhira. Meanwhile, actress Preeti Amin has been roped in to essay the role of older Akshara. Popular actors Shruti Rawat, Shruti Ulfat, and Sandeep Rajora will also be a part of the show, post leap.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai previous generations

The show started off with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra playing Akshara and Naitik, followed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan playing Naira and Kartik. The third generation has Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as Akshara and Abhimanyu.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED: Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda REPLACED by Samriddhi and Shehzada