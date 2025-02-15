'I do not regret being part of India's Got Latent, freedom of speech is...': Panelist Raghu Ram after recording statement to cyber cell

India's Got Latent controversy has been getting more intense day by day as several are accused of violating societal norms. Apart from Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apurva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani, Raghu Ram was also asked to appear at the Police station to record his statements. He was questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Police on Thursday (February 13) in connection to Samay's show India's Got Latent. Now, after recording his statement, Raghu Ram has released an official statement on the ongoing controversy.

Taking to his Instagram account, Raghu Ram stated, "I do not regret being part of IGL." Further, he explained how he wished a few jokes on India's Got Latent were not included as it has caused hurt to many. He added, "Sensibilities of a paying audience in a show can differ from a larger youtube audience. I might have kept some jokes out of the episode, but I am nobody to tell Samay or the makers what jokes to keep and which, if any, words to beep. It is their call, and I'm sure they don't take that responsibility lightly."

Raghu, who had appeared on India's Got Latent as a panelist, expressed how stated strongly, "Freedom of speech is meaningless without the freedom to offend. Offence is often taken even when none is intended."

Take a look at Raghu Ram's statement here-

Raghu even apologised for hosting the sentiments and said, "But of course, I am sorry if I have actually caused hurt to anyone." In his statement, the famous personality explained how no comedians push boundaries but do to intend to hurt.

Sharing this post, the MTV Roadies fame wrote in the caption, "The news seems to have its own way of reporting the ongoing IGL investigation. Statements I have made are being spun to make it sound different. Since their version is out, I'd like to put out mine as well."