'I don't want to live here': Mannara Chopra, Khanzaadi break down and express their desire to quit Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, has grabbed the attention of viewers in the first week. Several high-profile personalities from different genres of entertainment are part of this controversial reality show. With the second week about to end, contestants have started to feel insecure about one another. In the recent episodes, we saw that Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui started to part ways. In the upcoming episode, Mannara Chopra and Khanzaadi have to distance themselves. Both desired to leave the show.

Khanzaadi and Mannara are on the same page; want to leave Bigg Boss 17

In the promo, we saw Khanzaadi go to Mannara to talk to her but she shuns her off. She says that she doesn't want to talk to Khaanzadi, the reason being that Mannara feels Khanzaadi doesn't like her. Khanzaadi tells her that she doesn't want her to change but her jokes are the one that offends her.

She tells her that she can go to her new friends. She is no longer friends with Khanzaadi. Later in the Dimaag room, Khanzaadi again brings this to Rinku Dhawan and Munawar. Mannara intervenes and says how much spice she has put in her wording to take them on their side. Mannara clearly says that Khanzaadi takes a dig at those who are against her.

Later Mannara says something that gets Khanzaadi upset and she leaves the room. They both express to leave the Bigg Boss 17 house. Khanzaadi cries and says to Ankita that Mannara is not a naive person. In another promo, Mannara comes to apologize to Khanzaadi for her words. This time Khanzaadi tells her since this moment she wants space from her. Ankita tells Mannara, "Karma bro Karma." Ankita says first Khanzaadi came to talk to her and now Mannara came to get things right.

Ankita also brought up the fact that she needed her she didn't support her. This kept on aggravating till the time Mannara left the area.

In the previous episodes, Bigg Boss distributed kitchen duties among the housemates. They were given a specified time to cook and then the gas supply was cut. All the inmates were miffed to get less time to cook.

