'I feel good when I am working', says Charu Asopa as she begins shoot for THIS project

Actress Charu Asopa is quite a popular name in the television industry as she has been a part of many hit shows. Although the actress has been away from the industry for a while now but she is very active on social media. Through her YouTube channel she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. Well, there is good news for all her fans who have been waiting for her return in the industry. Yes, you read it right, Charu is all set to make her comeback with a new daily soap titled ‘Johari’. Charu’s updates about her show

In her latest vlog, Charu shared that just after her sister’s wedding at Bikaner, she went to Jaipur for shooting a music video as well as an advertisement. After that, she came back to Mumbai for the shoot of her upcoming show ‘Johari’. The actress further revealed that the main shoot will start from the 12th of December and before that there will be some workshops. In the video, Charu looked super confident about her show and said that it is going to be a super hit but more revelations about her character are still awaited. Well, we wish her all the good luck and best wishes as she steps into this new journey. Check out her vlog

About Charu Asopa Talking about her personal life, Charu has been in the limelight due to her troubled marital life with estranged husband Rajeev Sen. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed a baby girl in 2021. Moreover, on the work front, Charu has been a part of several TV show including Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

