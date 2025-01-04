‘I had a crush on her and I got crushed by her’: Which actress is Chunky Panday talking about?

Chunky Panday, the popular comedian and actor, is known for his good looks. The actor, who is married to Bhavana Panday, recently revealed that he had a crush on a popular actress who worked in many Bollywood films. Can you guess? It's The Great Indian Kapil Show fame, Archana Puran Singh. Yes, you read that right! Read on to learn more about their bond.

Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube from a particular episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show where Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor, and Govinda appeared as guests. As Singh greeted Panday in his vanity van, they playfully teased each other. Then Singh revealed, “Hum log ek baar date par bhi gaye the. (We even went on a date once).”

Chunky Panday immediately replied, “Tragedy ho gayi thi date pe. (The date ended in a tragedy).” The actress asked, "Tragedy kyun huyi thi? (Why was it tragic?)" "I had a crush on her and I got crushed by her," replied the Housefull actor. Singh also shared that they would talk about the incident later.

In the same video, Archana Puran Singh also shared the close bond she shares with Shakti Kapoor. She revealed that the actor was ready to lend her money when she was buying a house.

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 has gone off the air. This particular episode was also special because it marked the reunion of Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda after seven long years. They not only hugged on stage but also matched steps to the Bollywood actor's hit songs.

The season 2 of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show also saw Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Rekha, NTR Jr, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, among other celebrities as guests.

