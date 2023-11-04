'I have been busy with other things': Erica Fernandes shares heartfelt post about her social media detox

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes recently shared on her Instagram that her fans have always made her feel safe by loving and supporting her. She also mentioned her way of social detoxification. Erica Fernandes has a very supportive fan base that has always loved, understood, and supported her for everything she has done. The recent post garnered the best wishes from her fans.

Erica Fernandes expresses gratitude to fans:

Erica Fernandes has been one of the few actresses who have received immense love from her fans since her debut, which is why she has never felt anxious about sharing her thoughts on social media. Erica recently took to Instagram to extend her gratitude to her fans for understanding and being patient with her. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress has mentioned how her fans have created a space for her on the internet to speak her mind, inspiring her to the extent that she wholeheartedly shares her journey on the platform.

Take a look below:

She captioned the post with a heart emoji, “Just penned down something to keep you all informed that I have been busy with other things that needed my time and attention, hence I couldn't find time and in a way I need my occasional social media detox. So here it is and now that I am back you will get to see some more of me on here.”. Erica also has her own YouTube channel, with 1.4 million subscribers.

Fans reaction to Erica’s recent Instagram post:

Erica Fernandes has been one of the most loved actresses in the Indian television industry since her debut television show, Kuch Rang Pyar Aise Bhi, which aired on Sony TV in 2016. During the show, fans went gaga over her on-screen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh and it is still prominent to date. Erica’s recent post on Instagram has gained enormous appreciation from her fans, who could be seen extending their absolute support to the actress.

About Erica Fernandes:

Erica Fernandes made her acting debut in 2013 with the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu and later became part of many Telugu and Kannada language films. In 2016, she made her television debut with Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr. Sonakshi Bose, opposite Shaheer Sheikh, who played the role of Dev Dixit.

Erica gained widespread success and love for her character. Her on-screen chemistry with Shaheer created an irreplaceable place in the audience's hearts. Later on, from the year 2018 to 2020, she also played the role of Prerna in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, opposite Parth Samthan and Hina Khan. Currently, the actress resides in Dubai, where she hosts Emirates Draw, a game show in Dubai.

