'I have no words to describe...': Rahul Vaidya overwhelmed as he embraces fatherhood

Indian Idol Singer Rahul Vaidya recently became a father to a baby girl. The singer married Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress, Disha Parmar in 2021 and now are parents to a sweet baby girl. Both celebs are very popular in the industry and embark on their life path on their own. The singer is now on top of the world as his daughter shares his birthday which is 20 September. He shared some heartfelt emotions about embracing fatherhood and being a gift in his life.

Rahul calls his daughter the 'best gift ever received...'

While talking to Etimes he shared a lot about his experience and always desiring to have a girl child first. He says, "They never planned to have a kid and it was the best gift ever received. It is a coincidence that we will bring her home on 23 September. I just can't stop looking at her. I'm on top of this world. It's an amazing feeling. I've always wanted to have a first child a girl. I can't describe my emotions."

Rahul's wife and actress Disha continues to add, "I'm really excited. This is the new beginning. Healthwise, I'm recovering and love to hold my baby in my arms. The way she looks at me... just melts my heart." She continues, "As far as health is concerned I will be eating healthy but once in a while I'll order some Chinese, Italian, and all that stuff that was not able to eat."

On the day their daughter was born, Rahul posted a baby elephant picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "LAXMI Ji aayi hain... We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec."

Apart from this the singer currently released a devotion video on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Disha Parmar is recovering from delivering her baby but will soon be back on television.

