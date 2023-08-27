'I just let people guess and assume': Rubina Dilaik reacts to constant rumors on pregnancy

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik is under constant limelight regarding her personal and professional life. For a while, there have been several speculations regarding Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla's personal life. A few days ago, Rubina and Abhinav were spotted at a doctor's clinic after which rumors about her pregnancy surfaced on social media. Despite Rubina giving clarification repeatedly that she is not expecting, the rumors continue to persist. Social media users recently speculated again that Rubina might be pregnant after she posted a reel in a flowy dress.

Rubina Dilaik talks about her pregnancy rumors:

Now in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Rubina Dilaik addresses the constant rumours doing rounds about her pregnancy and shares how she deals with them. The Bigg Boss 14 fame said, "As a public figure, I am aware that rumours and speculations keep happening. I know that I can’t do much about it so I don’t bother myself with these things.” She further explained how these speculations are a part and parcel of an actor's daily life and how she is unaffected by them.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame Rubina Dilaik continued, “No rumour affects me, whether it is work or my personal life. We have exposed our lives as public figures for people to have their discretion, so it is absolutely okay. I continue doing my work and I let people keep guessing and assuming.”

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's post here-

For the uninformed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on June 21, 2018, and since then they have been setting relationship goals. Both were even seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.

After winning hearts with her performance in TV shows, Rubina is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Chal Bhajj Chaliye. Speaking about bagging a role in this film, Rubina stated, "I was looking for the right opportunity and script, and this film happened to be the one. It is a comedy-drama, and that’s what attracted me to it. I loved the lightheartedness and humour that spices up the film along the way. I had a great time shooting the Punjabi songs." Rubina was last seen in a reality show titled Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

