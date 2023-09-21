‘I manifested it': Rahul Vaidya’s heartfelt wish of having a girl child from Bigg Boss 14 comes true

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife, Disha Parmar, were overjoyed as they welcomed their first child into the world yesterday, and it was a dream come true for Rahul. The proud parents couldn't contain their happiness as they embraced their new role with open arms. Fans of the celebrity couple have been eagerly awaiting this moment and when, yesterday, Rahul announced it, they were on cloud nine. While everyone is rejoicing, Rahul shared a beautiful clip on social media that shows his desire to always have a girl child.

I manifested it: Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya, known for his melodious voice and memorable stint on reality television, has taken to social media to express how he manifested having a girl child. His desire to be a father to a daughter was no secret, and it was a dream he cherished for a long time. In a heartwarming clip that resurfaced on the internet shortly after their daughter's arrival, Rahul Vaidya could be seen inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, where he candidly expressed his desire. He said, "I want to have my first child, a girl child. Nahi pehla bachha mereko ladki hi chahiye." Little did he know that his earnest wish would soon become a reality.

Take a look at the clip here:

Overflowing with joy and gratitude, Rahul shared the clip on his social media profile, along with a caption that read, "I manifested it." This came after a few hours of announcing the news of the arrival of their baby girl.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's post here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story has been an inspiration to many, and now, with the arrival of their baby girl, their happiness is complete. The couple's journey from that heartfelt wish in the Bigg Boss house to becoming parents to a beautiful baby girl is nothing short of a heartwarming tale. For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story made headlines when the singer was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. On the actress’s birthday, he proposed to her on national television. As they embark on this new chapter of parenthood, their fans eagerly anticipate glimpses of their adorable bundle of joy and wish them all the love and joy in the world.

ALSO READ: 'We are blessed with a Baby GIRL': Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce arrival of their first child