‘I never dubbed or gave my…’: Krushna Abhishek shares his experience of dubbing for Varun Tej Konidela’s film

Krushna Abhishek, the renowned comedian and actor, has taken his fans by surprise with a brand-new adventure in the world of dubbing. Known for his impeccable comic timing and his memorable role as Sapna on the popular show The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna has consistently entertained audiences with his wit and humor. He has even displayed his acting prowess in various Bollywood films. Recently, he was also seen on the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and some other special episodes.

Krushna Abhishek shares his dubbing experience

In a recent social media post, Krushna shared his excitement and joy about his first-ever experience in dubbing. He revealed that he had never lent his voice to anyone else before, making this venture into dubbing a thrilling first for him. Krushna Abhishek uploaded the Hindi version of the film's trailer and expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "This was really exciting. and a wonderful experience. I had never dubbed or given my voice to any body else before. Got an offer to dub this hilarious film F3. hv dubbed for @varunkonidela7 I hv laughed so much watching this film and enjoyed dubbing it. its a must watch @venkateshdaggubati @tamannaahspeaks @sonalchauhan @officialgoldminestelefilms"

Check out Krushna Abhishek's post here:

F3: Fun and Frustration features an ensemble cast, including Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, and Daggubati Venkatesh, among others. The movie promises to be a laughter-packed comedy that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the post, fans of the comedian congratulated him for this new venture. Krushna Abhishek's foray into dubbing not only showcases his versatility but also adds an exciting dimension to his already illustrious career. One user wrote, "I loved it more in hindi" Another commented, "Wow comedy king dub." Others wrote, "Congratulations sir."

On the professional front, Krushna is known for his comic stint in The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus. After a hiatus, he returned to the comedy show this season as Sapna. He has also participated in dance reality shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. He proved his acting mettle starring in Bollywood films like Bol Bachan and Entertainment.

