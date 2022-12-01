'I never expressed': Shehnaaz Gill breaks down recalling her emotional phase with Ayushmann Khurrana

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most multi-talented actress who is constantly impressing audiences with her acting prowess, fashion sense, and now with her anchoring skills. Shehnaaz has now launched her own chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' on her YouTube channel. 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' second episode featuring her and Ayushmann Khurrana is now out on her YouTube channel. Ayushmann graced her chat show to promote his film An Action Hero. This episode is packed with fun-filled and deep conversations between the two actors.

In their conversation, Ayushmann Khurrana expresses how he cannot express his emotions publicly as people judge what you feel. Replying to this, Shehnaaz shares everyone is allowed to express their emotions then why cannot celebrities do it, and actors shouldn't be under the pressure of being judged. Ayushmann compliments Shehnaaz and tells her that she's courageous as she fearlessly expresses her emotions publicly as some are not able to do because of their personality trait.

Shehnaaz then revealed, "Mei aapko sach bolu mei bhi abhi dabane lag gayi hu emotions ko." Ayushmann replied, "Voh ho jaata hai. Jaise hi aap famous hoge, popular hoge." Shehnaaz continued, "Mere life mei bhi emotional moments aaye hai but mei kabhi kisi ko bata nahi saki. Kyuki log likhte the ki sympathy le rahi hai." Shehnaaz then breaks down into tears, and Ayushmann tries to console her. The An Action Hero then tells her that artists are generally emotional and it is better not to express it.

Click here to watch Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill second episode

About An Action Hero:

With its slick action and offbeat, satirical sense of humor, 'An Action Hero' is slated to hit the big screen this December 2. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present 'An Action Hero', a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar

On the professional front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.