‘I still have love and respect for her': Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Mahajan opens up on divorce from Natalya Ilina

Rahul Mahajan, a popular face in the entertainment industry is best known for his stint in reality TV. In July this year, he made headlines for his divorce with Natalya Ilina. Back then, Mahajan has refrained from talking about the divorce. His friend informed that he is not doing well. Now, in a conversation with ETimes, he opened up about the divorce. Rahul Mahajan has made a name for himself in the reality space with his stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss 2, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, and Bigg Boss 14.

Rahul Mahajan on his divorce from Natalya Ilina

Mahajan, the son of a popular politician, Pramod Mahajan tied the knot with Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina in 2018. He shared that he is currently dealing with a lot of trauma, but life goes on. "It's like a big earthquake took place in my life. The tremors are still somewhere there. I may not show it, but I'm very sensitive. Also, I've never discussed my personal life, from my father's death till date."

Check out one of his recent posts here:

Rahul Mahajan doesn't reveal what went wrong between him and Natalya Ilina

Rahul doesn't reveal what went wrong between him and Natalya because he thinks it will biased and one-sided story. He further adds, "I still have love and respect for her. The love never dies. I'm not in touch with her and I don't even know where she is. But love doesn't go away just like that."

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was previously married to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguli. Talking about his previous marriage, he shared, "I've never paid a single rupee as alimony in my divorces- Shweta, Dimpy, and Natalya. All my divorces have been my mutual agreement."

Further, Rahul clarified that he and Natalya didn't go separate ways due to a baby. "I didn't want baby ever in this relationship. We never tried. Only Dimpy and I tried having a baby and we had a miscarriage. Natalya and I didn't have plans for a baby and neither did I ever desire it. I'm 48, I don't want a baby now," concluded Mahajan.

