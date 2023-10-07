‘I used to stammer’: Sharad Kelkar reveals being kicked out of show; shares turning point of his life

Sharad Kelkar is today a well-known actor who has headlined several TV soaps, reality shows, and some web series too. He then stepped into the Hindi film industry with his first big break in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela where he played the role of a possessive elder brother in 2013. From there on, his journey into Bollywood started. However, it’s a lesser-known fact that during the inception of his career, Sharad was kicked out of a show for acting badly in it.

Sharad Kelkar reveals being kicked out of the show

Today when we take a glance at the impressive filmography of actor Sharad Kelkar, it would be hard to believe that he had a tough time setting his foot in the industry. In fact, there was a time when he was kicked out of a show. Recalling the tragic incident, the Tanhaji actor told The Indian Express, “I was in a struggling phase for almost two and a half, three years. When I landed my first show in 2003, I was very excited to be working with a big production house for a serial and going on set and seeing people who you must have seen on television and now you are working with them. It was pretty new and I didn’t know the first thing about acting. I can now say that I was pretty bad but you don’t know how you are acting when you doing it. When my scene came, the director gave 30-40 takes and I couldn’t perform.”

Today when he looks back, he also thinks that his acting was not pretty impressive back then. However, all those incidents changed his life for good. Sharing about it, the Housefull 4 actor said, “I was really helpless. I used to stammer and I couldn’t say dialogues and by the night he said ‘let’s replace him’ and I was kicked out of the show and I felt very bad and sad that after so long I got a good show and I lost it. Now that I think of it, that was the turning point of my life and made me realize that nothing comes easily in life, work hard and think seriously about what you want to do. That is the motivation I got to put in a lot of hard work and continuous effort and still, I am trying to do that,” he divulged.

