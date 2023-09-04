'I was depressed for the first time': Jasmine Bhasin recalls receiving rape threats post Bigg Boss 14

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Jasmine Bhasin has been a fan's favourite celebrity and there are no second thoughts about it! From her talent and fashion sense to her down-to-earth nature and genuine personality, fans adore Jasmine and shower love on her. She was even seen in Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 which gained her more fan following. With love, Jasmine also received hate on social media due to her arguments that happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Now, the actress has finally opened up about it.

Jasmine Bhasin recalls receiving rape threats:

In her recent interview with Hauterrfly, Jasmine Bhasin was asked how she dealt with rape threats that she received after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actress said, "It was from another contestant's fans. While loving someone, I don't understand how they can start hating someone because you give what you have. You give love if you have love inside you. You give hatred if you have hatred inside you that is what makes a personality. When you meet someone you feel good on the other hand when you meet another person you feel irritated. So people give what they have. I don't understand the same person who has a love for somebody else how can they have so much hatred for me?

The Naagin 4 continued, "So I never understood that concept and at that time I was very tense. It made me depressed for the first time in my life. But then I realised that these people don't have any identity for sending me rape threats and calling me words that I never heard in my entire life. Nameless people who do not even have b*lls or strong spine come and show their identity and say, 'Oh I have commented, I don't like you.' If they have guts, they should openly say it."

Speaking about her personal life, Jasmine Bhasin fell in love with actor Aly Goni fell during her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since the two made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly' and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

ALSO READ: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin give a tour of their villa in new vlog; Watch