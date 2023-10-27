'I was intentionally triggering her': Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar gets Abhishek Kumar in trouble; Watch

The 17th season of the reality show Bigg Boss has completed another drama-filled week that kept viewers engaged. From contestants arguing over kitchen responsibilities to close friendships fracturing, there were plenty of tense moments and confrontations that have audiences eager to see what happens next.

On the nomination day, six contestants were nominated and on Weekend Ka Vaar one person will be voted out of the house. Lately, we have been seeing Mannara getting affected by her friends and people around her. In the promo, Salman Khan seemed to be disappointed after what Abhishek did to trigger Mannara Chopra.

Abhishek Kumar intentionally provoked Mannara Chopra

In the upcoming Shukravar Ka Vaar, Abhishek Kumar says something to Mannara that got her furious. The promo shows, Abhishel telling the inmates, "Why is she acting like duplicate Parineeti..." and Mannara gets triggered after hearing this and she throws a pillow at him. After seeing this Salman Khan asks Mannara, "Is something triggering you?" She replies, "Yes sir, I'm not comfortable that someone brings my family in talks. Do not compare me to anybody"

Here take a look-

Abhishek then says, "Sir I was intentionally trigger her." This got Salman Khan triggered on Abhishek and he said, "If you consider yourself my fan, your words and actions should reflect that." In another promo, Mannara and Abhishek got into a huge fight that led Mannara to throw a pillow at him. She is seen constantly telling him to stop bringing her family into this.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 featured major drama between contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. While talking with Abhishek and Isha Malviya, Vicky noticed Ankita making an irritated face. He lashed out harshly at her, leaving Ankita upset and missing her mother. In other highlights, Navid Sole and Khanzaadi had an impromptu rap battle. Despite the short preparation time, both brought their A-game. But with a commanding number of votes, Navid emerged victorious in the rap face-off against Khanzaadi.

