'I wasn’t ready for this,' Farhan Saeed's special gift for sister Mawra Hocane leaves her in tears; WATCH

Mawra Hocane and Farhan Saeed's pure bond will definitely leave you emotional. Mawra's sister Urwa Hocane is married to popular actor Farhan Saeed. On Mawra's wedding, Urwa and Farhan made sure to make the actress' wedding a special one. From doing the sister and brother-in-law's duties to delivering amazing performances, Urwa and Farhaan left no stone unturned to make Mawra's wedding special. Now, a new video of Farhaan delivering a performance for Mawra will make you tear up.

Taking to her Instagram handle, newly married Mawra Hocane uploaded a new video where Farhan Saeed sang for her. While the bride is sitting next to her husband, Ameer Gilani, she can be seen crying continuously as she got emotional seeing Farhaan's love for her. In the clip, Mawra's emotional moments with her family are beautifully captured. Mawra and Farhaan get extremely emotional as they hug each other.

The family can be seen bidding a happy yet emotional goodbye to Mawra Hocane as she embarks on this new beautiful journey. Sharing this cllip, Mawra Hocane wrote, "Tu thori daer aur ther ja “Mawraaa”I wasn’t ready for this, we weren’t ready for this!!!!! Love you bhai @farhan_saeed soo much!"

Watch Farhan Saeed's video from Mawra Hocane's video here-

Apart from this, Mawra's other wedding videos have been going super viral on social media. Emotional and unmissable moments from their wedding have been receiving love across the nation. Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani got married in a grand ceremony on February 5, 2025. It was an intimate celebration attended by very close friends and family members.

Workwise, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani are among the most talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Mawra also worked in the Indian film industry in 2016. She starred opposite Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam. The movie was recently re-released on big screens and has been breaking several records.