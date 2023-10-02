‘I went there…’, Shailesh Lodha on his appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show after criticizing show

Shailesh Lodha is one of the most talented actors in the industry. The talented actor is also a renowned poet. He is best known for his portrayal of the role of Taarak Mehta in the longest-running television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Last year, the actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, but he was trolled after an old clip went viral on the internet that showed him criticising the show. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about his comment and provided much-needed clarification.

Shailesh Lodha on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shailesh Lodha appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show last year. In the interview, he was asked about his appearance on the show and the trolling that he faced soon after. Talking about his appearance on the show, he shared, "Kapil and I’ve worked together and in 2012 we have done shows in Singapore together. Comedy Nights with Shailesh and Kapil during that time. What I was trying to say at that time was that things like Bua, Daadi flirting with guests is not right according to our culture and I still stand by it. I disagree with that kind of comedy, main sahej nahi hoon. But that doesn’t mean I will never go on his show and not tell the world what I’m doing? I went to his show and showed the strength of Hindi poetry. When I recited my poetry 'Maa' every person there on the show stood with tears in their eyes. I went there and went with the strength of poetry. Kapil as an artist no doubt he’s great and is a friend."

Watch Shailesh Lodha in The Kapil Sharma Show:

Further, on being asked about some common funny incidents that are seen in the showbiz world today, like men cross-dressing to entertain the audience or concepts like hitting on others' wives. To this, he shared, "Sadly we have to accept one thing in this country that we are becoming mediocre. If you are trying to become intelligent nobody would like to see or hear you. The country is enjoying reels and dancing on Patli kamariya, 90 percent of the crowd is doing this today. And if you try to be intelligent nobody will hear you."

Shailesh Lodha spotted at airport today

Early in the morning today, Shailesh Lodha was spotted at the airport jetting off. It has not been known yet where is headed. Sporting a blue sweatshirt and denim, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor looked uber cool.

Check out Shailesh Lodha's airport look here:

