‘I will be a hands-on dad’: Abhinav Shukla on entering fatherhood phase soon with wife Rubina Dilaik

Popular celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child. Recently, they returned from their babymoon in the United States. Although the couple's fans and netizens spotted her baby bump a few months back, they denied the speculations. It was only recently that they shared a picture from their babymoon with Rubina's baby bump on full display and announced the exciting news with their fans.

'I am looking forward to sleepless nights'

The parents-to-be are excited to begin this new phase. Recently, Abhinav Shukla, who is also a respectable mountaineer talked to Hindustan Times about this upcoming journey and how prepared he is. Talking about stepping into this new phase of fatherhood, the actor shared that he is looking forward to sleepless nights. He said, “I was already mentally prepared for it. It is a fun journey, and I am looking forward to sleepless nights. I have followed the journey of my nephew and niece as my brother has two kids. I love spending time with them, and I thought I should have my own. It is the best part of you and your future life.”

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's picture from their babymoon:

Abhinav Shukla on becoming a hands-on dad

Further, Abhinav also shared that he will be a hands-on dad since he is a hands-on husband. He and Rubina Dilaik are equal partners. He added, "There are times when I cook and do the dishes, especially when the help is not there. We have this equality of work thing. It has never happened till date that she asked me to do something, and I didn’t do it. We automatically do 50-50 of every work.”

In the same conversation, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant was asked about trolls targeting their newborn. To this, he replied, “Somebody would be really sick to troll a kid. I haven’t thought about it, but someone would be crazy to do that. Negative comments aana toh life hogyi hai humaari. Even if I do something good, people will find something negative. Insaan ne kisi ko nahi chorra hai.”

On the professional front, the actor has been away from television for some time, but he is scaling heights following his passion for climbing mountains.

