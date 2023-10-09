'I will make adult movies,' Ektaa Kapoor's sassy reply to netizen asking her to STOP making such films

Ektaa Kapoor needs no lengthy introduction! The celebrated director and producer has cemented her place in the television and film industry in the country. However, on several occasions, her works have crossed borders and she earned international praise and recognition. To date, she is considered one of the most prolific directors and producers who is credited with changing the landscape of Indian television.

Owing to her busy life, she doesn't get the time to maintain too many social media accounts. While she maintains an active presence on Instagram, she stays away from Twitter (now X). However, today, Ektaa Kapoor made a comeback on Twitter. She posted a few tweets and then replied to a few netizens. from her posts, one tweet caught our attention and we loved how the director-producer gave a sassy reply. One user commented on one of her posts asking her to stop making adult films. He wrote, "pls stop making adult movies." To this, Ektaa replied, "No I’m an adult so I will make adult movies."

Reacting to Ektaa Kapoor's tweet, netizens stormed up the comment section showing their support. One user wrote, "Don't listen to haters. You do you." One comment reads, "Nice reply!" Apart from these comments, the thread is a riot of laughter emojis. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Soundous Moufakir commented, "love you Ektaa, hope to work with you someday."

Ektaa Kapoor's recent achievements

In May this year, Ektaa Kapoor made it to the list of 40 Most Influential Women in International Film. The popular entertainment portal, The Hollywood Reporter created a list of the 40 Most Influential Women in International Film to honor the women who are 'bringing stories to a global stage and nurturing new voices despite a disrupted film market.' The list contains women from different countries including Sweden, Nigeria, Germany, and France, among others. The only Indian to make it to the list was Ektaa Kapoor.

She will also be the first Indian filmmaker to receive the International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony next month.

On the other hand, Ektaa Kapoor made her mark in the television industry with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, among others.

