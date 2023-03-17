I will surely let you know if there are any auditions: Anurag Kashyap on Divya Agarwal's open letter

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. The actress has also collaborated with several celebrities for music videos. Besides this, she enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress posted a video on her social media requesting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to give her work opportunities. Well, now the actress has got a reply from the filmmaker and this is what he said.

Divya Agarwal gets a reply from Anurag Kashyap

In an interview, Divya said that “His response was pretty simple and very humble. I did apologise to him for causing any trouble. Because many of my friends tagged him on social media so that it reached out to him and it did reach. I felt all these might have troubled him and hence apologised. He wrote, ‘I am humbled and very overwhelmed. I will surely let you know if there are any auditions.’”

On being asked that why did the actress approached Anurag, Divya replied ‘A certain bond was created recently. And for some reason I thought he would be able to relate to me or whatever I am thinking. I had attended his workshops in Prithvi theatre and his words there inspired me. Despite being such a big filmmaker, he still remembers where he came from, the people who had been with him, his love for cinema. I wish my journey would have been a little different. I had no one to guide me and went with reality shows.’

Furthermore, she opened up about the reason she made the video. ‘I was sitting with my team and they were telling me what I should take up next for work. But everything was repetitive. So they asked me if I knew of anyone and kept suggesting things. I thought of using my social media platform to reach out’, said Divya.

Check out the video here

About Divya Agarwal

Talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged on her 30th birthday to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. On the work front, she is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

