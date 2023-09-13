‘I wish I’d get more screen time’, Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his stint in Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6

Pratik Sehajpal rose to become a popular personality in the entertainment and showbiz industry. He garnered attention after his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15. He was one of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists who directly got the ticket to participate in the fifteenth season from the Grand Finale. He had a good run and ended up as the first runner-up of the show, with Tejasswi Prakash lifting the winner’s trophy.

Pratik Sehajpal on his stint in Naagin 6

Pratik Sehajpal made his fictional debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin. He played the role of Rudra Raichand in the show and has shared screen space with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. However, in a recent conversation with ETimes, Pratik shared that although it was a great experience working on Naagin 6, he believes he could get more screen time. He shared, "Doing Naagin 6 was a great experience. The only thing I feel doing Naagin 6 is that wish I'd get some more screen time. Even though I was the lead for those 3 months, I didn't get much screen time. Muujhe thoda sa aur screen time milta na, mujhe bohot khushi hoti. (I would have been happier if I got more screen time.)"

Further, he continued, "I wanted to act and so much interested in doing it. Main farsh par baithne ko taiyyar tha, 24 ghante kaam karne ko taiyyar tha without food and water. Mujhe kuch aur nahi chahiye. I don't need vacations, work gives me kick. But whatever screen time I got, people liked my work and fans would make Tejasswi and my edits, reels. (I was ready to sit on floors, and work 24 hours without food and water. I didn't need anything else.)"

Pratik Sehajpal on life after Bigg Boss

The Bigg Boss 15 runner-up shared that after the reality show, he wanted to focus on acting. "I keep doing music videos. In fact, I’ve done around 15-20 music videos so far and people keep telling me don’t do otherwise you will get typecast. But I’ve to hone my performance and acting skills and I’ve to run my house with music videos I’m able to do both things. When I’m not doing TV shows, at least through music videos I’m polishing my acting skills. It is helping me to grow," concluded the actor.

