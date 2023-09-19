‘I wish you Happy Ganesh Utsav’: Divyanka Tripathi sends wishes on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Beloved actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, renowned for her endearing charm, remains a constant presence in the media spotlight, both for her personal and professional endeavors. With her exceptional acting prowess and impeccable style, she continues to capture hearts. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she, along with her husband Vivek Dahiya, extended heartfelt wishes to her devoted fan base.

Divyanka Tripathi sends warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi:

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star, Divyanka Tripathi conveyed her heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes through her Instagram handle. She posted a story featuring a collage of her past celebrations with her husband, accompanied by a warm caption. Her message reads, "I wish you Happy Ganesh Utsav and I pray to God for your prosperous life. May you find all delights of life, May your all dreams come true. May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!"

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s story here:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya added a touch of melodious devotion to her Ganesh Chaturthi wishes by sharing the enchanting Gajanan Aarti, 'Jaidev Jaidev', on her Instagram story. This traditional hymn underscores her deep spiritual connection on this special day. Traditionally, Divyanka commemorates this special day in the company of her family and her husband, making it a cherished tradition in her life.

Divyanka Tripathi’s husband Vivek Dahiya also shared an engaging video on his Instagram story, capturing the vibrant spirit of Mumbai's Ganesha festival celebrations. The video showcased the city's jubilant atmosphere as devotees welcomed the arrival of Lord Ganesha, known as Gajanan Maharaj, with immense joy and enthusiasm.

Ganesh Chaturthi underscores the significance of the auspicious occasion symbolizing unity, faith, and the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

About Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi has established herself as a versatile actress with an impressive repertoire of TV serials. Her notable credits encompass a range of popular shows, such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, and many more.

Beyond her acting prowess, she showcased her adventurous side by participating in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

