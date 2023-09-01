“I would wish to be born as…”, Amitabh Bachchan shares wish to be reborn as himself, but with THIS condition

In the entertainment industry, a name that has always shone brighter than others is Amitabh Bachchan. He is not just an actor; he is an institution, an embodiment of the undying spirit and magic that defines Bollywood. With a career spanning over five decades, he has not only redefined the art of acting but also become a cultural phenomenon that transcends borders and generations. Besides Bollywood, he captivated the small screen for years as a host in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog post

The actor is known for exceptional hosting skills. Recently, in his blog, he wrote that many people ask him about the secret of his energy. Talking about this, he wrote, “So yes I run onto the set of KBC .. the audience asks me why I do so .. I say I feel like doing it so I do .. they tell me we need to know the secret of your energy .. I tell them I have no secret, I was born thus, and if you need to know you shall have to ask them that created me .. and they have left for the Heavens, so how do I ask them .. they tell me we wish you to live another 500 years .. I smile .. they say yes we do .. I still smile .. they say we would never want you to change, may you remain this way all your life .. I continue to smile..”

Read the excerpt from his blog here:

Further, he also continued, “they say we read and saw an interview of mine where I stated that, I would wish to be born as my self again .. they say yes we also wish you to be born as AB , the .. and the accolades of expressions, giving me exalted positions pour out .. and they ask me to respond .. I smile and tell them, I do not believe in these accolades, but if I am reborn again as AB, then it would not be for what you are wishing me to be .. I wish to be born again if it happens, then as AB, the SON OF MA AND BABUJI .. !!!”

Big B is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. In the most recent episode, the show got its first 1 crore winner.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan crowns first 1 crore winner, poses contestant with next question