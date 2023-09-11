Iconic Komolika actress, Urvashi Dholakia returns to television with Pushpa Impossible

One of the iconic characters of Indian television was Komolika played by Urvashi Dholakia. The actress who was seen in Kasauti Zindagi Ki, back in the 2000s became so popular that the characters are still remembered to date. Urvashi became so popular with her vamp role in the daily soap that she is still remembered by her screen name. The actress later ventured into other projects like Saubhagyawati Bhav and also participated in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye.

The actress is setting foot back on television after many years with Pushpa Impossible. She will again reprise her role as Devi Singh Shekhawat soon. The actress even mentioned that she is happy to do positive roles for a change to get rid of the Komolika-vibes.

Urvashi Dholakia set to make a strong impact

While interacting with ETimes she talked about how the producer of the show approached her and she didn't imagine she was the right choice for the role. She said-"I was quite shocked when JD Majethia approached me for the for the part. I am glad that those associated with the show put behind their inhibitions when it came to me. It's not a a matter of breaking the image, but bringing out the best in in an actor. All this while, you have loved to hate me, but I am very sure that this time around, you will love me."

She also talked about how her co-stars and staff were during the shoot. She said-"Of course, it feels amazing to be back with the same beautiful and lovely people. This team is amazing and all my co-stars are so loving. We all have an amazing rapport. What we share is something that is quite rare. Over here they have always welcomed me with open arms, pure heart even".

Urvashi Dholakia Upcoming Work

Apart from Pushpa Impossible, Urvashi is very active on social media and posts about her day and where she is heading to and travel diaries on her social media page

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Abhishek Malhan teases fans with new vlog; jets off to Sri Lanka for Ind vs. Pak match