‘I’d be happy to play one-minute role in Rohit Shetty film’, Shalin Bhanot opens up on his future plans
Shalin Bhanot was spotted for his upcoming show, Beqaboo’s promo shoot. The actor shared his journey on Bigg Boss and opens up about future plans.
Shalin Bhanot was the first among the five finalists to be evicted from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16. While MC Stan lifted the winning trophy, Shiv Thakare ended up as the runner-up. Shalin was one of the strongest contestants in the house and faced a lot of ups and downs on the show. He got the opportunity to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and bagged the lead role for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Beqaboo. While the actor rejected the former, he gladly accepted the latter. He shared his excitement about his future plans and journey inside the house with the media at the promo shoot of Beqaboo.
After the actor’s exit, there have been rumors that he has been offered a role by Rohit Shetty to work in his film. On being asked about the truth, Shalin said, “I’d be happy to do a one-minute role in any of Rohit Shetty’s films because it is Rohit Shetty sir. However, I’m not aware of any such offers.”
Looking back at his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, Shalin shared, “I have not been able to sleep from the moment I stepped out of the Bigg Boss house since I’m so engrossed in work. The journey has been unbelievable. I’m really overwhelmed with the love I’ve received from the industry and my fans. When Neil Armstrong reached the moon, he must have taken a minute to process it, similarly, I’m taking time to understand the whole journey so far.” He also added that he is happy with how the show turned out and with MC Stan being the winner of the season. Shalin wishes the best for all the contestants inside the house.
Shalin’s upcoming plans
Shalin expressed that he would like to focus on a lot of things. But the first thing on his list is family. While he was away for the last four months, his family also had a tough time dealing with their emotions. He added, “So, work is obviously the priority. But whenever, I’m not working, I’d like to spend all my time with mummy and papa.”
