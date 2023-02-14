‘I’d be happy to play one-minute role in Rohit Shetty film’, Shalin Bhanot opens up on his future plans

Shalin Bhanot was the first among the five finalists to be evicted from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16. While MC Stan lifted the winning trophy, Shiv Thakare ended up as the runner-up. Shalin was one of the strongest contestants in the house and faced a lot of ups and downs on the show. He got the opportunity to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and bagged the lead role for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Beqaboo. While the actor rejected the former, he gladly accepted the latter. He shared his excitement about his future plans and journey inside the house with the media at the promo shoot of Beqaboo.

After the actor’s exit, there have been rumors that he has been offered a role by Rohit Shetty to work in his film. On being asked about the truth, Shalin said, “I’d be happy to do a one-minute role in any of Rohit Shetty’s films because it is Rohit Shetty sir. However, I’m not aware of any such offers.”