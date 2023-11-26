'I'm coming to support you': Will Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik enter Bigg Boss 17 for Khanzaadi?

The November 25th Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17 contained many dramatic moments. Host Salman Khan confronted several contestants about their behavior and revealed some of their secrets. One major moment was when Khanzaadi faced criticism from Salman about her actions in the house recently. His harsh words led to an emotional breakdown for Khanzaadi, prompting her to request to leave the Bigg Boss house altogether.

After seeing her friend Khanzaadi emotionally break down during the intense Weekend Ka Vaar episode, her friend and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik took to Instagram to support her.

Is Abdu Rozik entering Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik took to Instagram and shared pictures. In one such picture, he mentioned about his visit to Mumbai. Following this, he posted a picture with a huge flower bouquet. He wrote, "For Khanzaadi Cheer up". He also posted a picture of Khanzaadi and wrote, "Stay strong @iamkhanzaadi I'm coming to support you." This also paved the way for many reports in the media suggesting that Rozik might enter Bigg Boss 17.

Have a look at the pictures shared by Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik

Khanzaadi's breakdown

In yesterday's episode, the contestants were asked to declare war against another inmate in one of the tasks. Khanzaadi named Abhishek Kumar and mentioned that he made fun of her physical health. To this, Salman mentioned that she shouldn't have spoken about the same. Later, in a discussion with Jigna Vora, Khanzaadi again got triggered and asked her to not talk about her medical issues. Salman lashed out at her for her behavior.

Later, Khanzaadi had an emotional breakdown wherein she was seen howling and crying and asking Bigg Boss to let her go of the house. Ankita Lokhande informed Salman Khan that Khanzaadi was in a wheelchair for three years and a few things are triggering her. However, Khan mentioned that Khanzaadi should get over it as she is now completely fit and fine.

Khanzaadi got some medical help yesterday and she was seen narrating her problems to a doctor.

