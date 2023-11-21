'I'm lost and heartbroken': Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Mohammad Nazim mourns death of his father

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Mohammad Nazim took to his social media account and shared the unfortunate news of his father's passing. Nazim mentioned his father passed away on the afternoon of November 21. He regretted the tragedy more because he planned a holy pilgrimage visit with his father in the coming days.

Mohammad Nazim pens an emotional note on his father's demise

Mohammad Nazim took to Instagram and opened up about losing both his parents. He wrote, "My abba passed away yesterday afternoon by the will of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala. To lose him, to watch him go away was the second most painful day of my life; even more so because we couldn’t go for our Umrah to Mecca, Saudi together as i had planned for us in a couple a days. How i wish abba……"

Nazim added, "To all the people, the doctors, my family & friends like family, a thank you wouldn’t be enough"

The actor further expressed, "I'm lost and heartbroken today without both my parents and all i wish if I could turn back time…. I know ammi abba are both watching over me aur main duniya ka sabse khushnaseeb beta hu jo ap dono mujhe miley. Allah mere abba ko maghfirat farmaaye aur Jannat ul Firdaus mein aalaa muqaam ataa farmaye. Aameen. Dua mein yaad rakhna."

Take a look at Mohammad Nazim's Instagram post

Mohammad Nazim's journey in the showbiz

Mohammad Nazim is known for his portrayal of the character Ahem in the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor shared a great chemistry with co-actresses Giaa Manek and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Apart from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Nazim has shows like Udaan, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, and Bahu Begum among others.

The actor continues to entertain the viewers with his reels on social media.

Pinkvilla wishes strength to Mohammad Nazim and his family. May his father's soul rest in peace!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shaheer Sheikh or Mohammad Nazim; Who is Rupal Patel’s favourite onscreen son? Find Out