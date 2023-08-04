'I'm not sorry,' Karanvir Bohra RESPONDS to Soundous Moufakir after she accuses him of objectifying her

Soundous Moufakir, currently a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has made headlines recently, accusing Karanvir Bohra of objectifying her. The incident occurred during an award function when Karanvir allegedly made a demeaning remark, pointing at her and saying, "Take this award home." Soundous took to her social media to share her experience, expressing her displeasure at being treated like an object rather than an individual with achievements. In her note, Soundous emphasized that women's accomplishments should not be belittled by sexist and misogynistic comments.

Karanvir Bohra responds to Soundous Moufakir's claim:

Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram stories and shared a video clarifying his stance. Without taking Soundous' name he said, "Generally I would never answer people who are digging for PR attention but apparently this lady made a statement about me after a week of apparently me making a remark on her that's what she thought. But I'm really glad that this lady put up that video because if you see in that video, the host told her 'Aapki hindi itni achi hai, aapko award milna chahiye' (Your Hindi is so good, you should get an award) Haina Karan bhai. He addressed it to me so my answer was to him 'Award ko ghar le ja' (Take the award home). It was sarcasm that 'Don't flirt with her on stage' Alright? And then he said 'Are main isko ghar le jau' (Should I take her home) Now that was his comment. So if she felt bad, she should have felt bad of why he said 'ki main isko ghar le jau' because I never told her. My straight comment was to the host."

The Saubhagyavati Bhava fame continued, "And when something like this happens I would generally say sorry naturally if someone is hurt because of me or is feeling bad because of me then it my responsibility to apologise to that person and clear the matter. But in this case, I am really sorry, I am not sorry. Because I didn't say anything to you. It was the host who objectified you. So I think you misunderstood that girl. And yes, your Hindi is not yet that fluent and you still don't understand much Hindi so you need to learn Hindi. So yes if you need to make another post or story, please make it for the host. Alright, thank you very much. Have a good day and may god bless you. Om Namah Shivaay!".

On the professional front, Soundous Moufakir is a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra is reported for making a comeback with Saubhagyavati Bhava's second season.

