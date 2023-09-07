'I'm scared of getting replaced,' says Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan; Here's why?

In the previous episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, we witnessed the first crorepati (millionaire) of the season who happened to be Jaskaran Singh from Punjab. He returned home with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore after failing to answer the final 7 crore question. The host Amitabh Bachchan resumed the game and welcomed another contestant Chirag Agarwal on the hot seat. The contestant talked about the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on jobs which led to Big B joking about getting scared of being replaced with a hologram.

Amitabh Bachchan jokes about getting replaced with a Hologram

In the middle of the game, contestant Chirag Agarwal talked about the impact of Artificial Intelligence as he said, “It is said that AI will be soon taking over labor jobs but now it feels that people in the creative world will be the most affected. I feel really lucky to see you in flesh and blood. However, someday it might happen that you are not there for the shoot and your hologram will be used.” The OG Don actor too had a quirky reply as he talked about getting replaced with a hologram saying, “So let me tell you the truth this is not me but my hologram. I am scared I might be replaced with a hologram, in movies such things keep happening.”

The 80-year-old actor further added, “We are taken to a room and there are around 40 cameras rotated around and designed to make several expressions by looking around and making faces. I really do not know for what but later I learned that they will actually be used in my absence. So even if I have not given the shot, it will seem that is me. So I get scared AI will one day take our jobs. Please help me out if I ever go jobless as we get a job with a lot of difficulty.”

Later, we see some fun moments on the show as the contestant shares with Mr. Bachchan how he ends up getting friend-zoned by girls who call him a panda finding him just cuddly and cute. Big B confirms this with Chirag’s sister and asks him to not give hope in life. Chirag plays the game well and returns home with a prize money of Rs 1,60,000.

More about KBC 15

The upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 will have new contestant Archana Yadav on the game. She has won Rs 10,000 becoming the rollover contestant for the next day. Catch the latest episodes of the show on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

