'I'm very upset and hurt': Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Archana Gautam unfollows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam's friendship was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16. From supporting each other during arguments to taking a stand for one another, both proved the real meaning of true friendship inside the controversial reality show despite the tough competition. Even after their stint in Bigg Boss 16, both were often seen at several outings. Archana was also recently seen at Priyankas' birthday bash. On the other hand, Archana recently threw her grand birthday bash, which was attended by numerous celebrities, but her best friend Priyanka was missing. As per recent reports, things are not well between the best friends and Archana has unfollowed Priyanka on social media.

Archana Gautam unfollows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

According to ETimes TV's sources, Archana Gautam had a wonderful time celebrating her birthday with close friends. She invited all of them, and many came to celebrate her special day with her. Some friends who couldn't make it sent heartfelt messages and gifts to show their love, which meant a lot to Archana. However, Priyanka didn't attend the birthday bash, and what hurt Archana even more was that Priyanka didn't reach out to explain why she couldn't make it. Archana's close friends who were at the party shared that Archana has always been there to support and celebrate Priyanka's achievements and milestones. She even once drove a long way at night to attend Priyanka's birthday party. Unfortunately, Archana hasn't received the same level of affection and support from Priyanka in return.

All of this has deeply hurt Archana, leading her to make the difficult decision to end her friendship with Priyanka. She also chose to unfollow Priyanka on social media as a way to move forward from this hurtful situation. When contacted, Archana heard us out patiently and said, "I am very upset and hurt right now. I don't want to say anything about it." However, Priyanka is yet to comment on the same.

Speaking about their professional lives, Archana Gautam is currently seen in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She shot for the show a few months back and was spotted at the airport after returning from Cape Town, South Africa. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was last seen in a music video titled Baarish Aa Gayi Hai.

