Imlie 3 PROMO: Agastya brings ex-fiance Nyonika home; Imlie and family shocked

Imlie is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Imlie and Agastya had a deal about faking their marriage for a few months. Both Imlie and Agastya had ulterior motives behind getting married. Agastya didn't want to get married to Nyonika, while Imlie wanted money so that she could get her brother operated.

Unwillingly, Agastya and Imlie, who hate each other, have to bear with each other and stay under one roof. In the upcoming episodes, the family is shocked to see Agastya getting an unconscious Nyonika home. The current track revolves around Agastya and Imlie finding it difficult to perform the post-wedding rituals.

Agastya gets Nyonika home in Imlie 3

In a recent video released by the channel, the family gets ready for yet another wedding ritual wherein the new bride and groom sit for a sacred puja, and later, the new bride puts her hands' imprint on the wall, which denotes that the new bride is now forever associated with her husband and in-laws.

Imlie gets uncomfortable hearing the significance and thoughts behind the ritual. She feels a pang of guilt as she is fooling the entire family.

The family members look out for Agastya, but he is nowhere to be found. Imlie calls Agastya, and they hear the phone ring as Agastya enters the house, carrying an unconscious Nyonika in his arms. This shocks the entire family while Imlie also looks at Agastya in disbelief.

Previous seasons of Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani were the first lead pair of the show. Gashmeer moved out of the show in the pursuit of greener pastures. The makers roped in actor Fahmaan Khan opposite Sumbul. Their chemistry was crackling, and with no time, they ruled the hearts of the viewers.

The show had an abrupt leap, paving the way for new leads Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. After a successful season, the show took yet another leap, and actors Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao were roped in as the third-generation leads.

