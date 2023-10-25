Imlie 3: Imlie demands more money from Agastya; will they get exposed?

The Star Plus show Imlie is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Imlie and Agastya are faking to be married to each other in front of the families. Imlie needed money for Chiku's operation and thus agreed to Agastya's deal. However, the duo are now struggling to keep their secret under wraps.

Imlie demands more money from Agastya

Imlie goes missing from the house while the family looks for her. They ask Agastya that Imlie has to perform a wedding ritual of cooking the first dish as a daughter-in-law of the house. Agastya panics as Imlie is nowhere to be found. He calls Imlie and she demands more money from him to perform other wedding rituals. This leaves Agastya in a fix.

Imlie and Agastya's fake wedding

Imlie wanted to earn a huge amount of money for her brother Chiku's surgery. She lost her jobs as a cook and even a singer at a bar because of Agastya. Agastya considers Imlie as a person who could do anything for money, unaware of the miseries in her life. Meanwhile, Agastya needs to be married to maintain his professional position and thus he offers Imlie a huge amount of money so that they can get married.

However, the rituals followed during the wedding were real and the duo are stuck together. It will be interesting to see until when the duo pretends to be a married couple in front of the family.

Previous seasons of Imlie

Imlie started off with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani playing Imlie and Aditya respectively. Their chemistry was quite popular and celebrated. However, Gashmeer left the show mid-way to pursue greener pastures. Makers roped in Fahmaan Khan as Arya Singh Rathore, a new man in Imlie's life. Sumbul and Fahmaan's chemistry attracted a lot of attention Apart from their onscreen chemistry, their offscreen camaraderie was also appreciated.

The show took a generation leap and actors Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra took the show forward as leads. The show recently took yet another generational leap and Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao are now playing Imlie and Agastya respectively.

