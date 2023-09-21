Imlie 3 makers in trouble as young crew member dies due to THIS reason: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death by accident

Imlie 3 recently took a generational leap with actors Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy taking over as leads. The story of the show revolves around a poor girl and her aspirations to become a singer. She meets a high-profile businessman played by Rao and they decide to get into a contract marriage for their respective personal gains. While the show is slowly trying to engage the viewers, an unfortunate incident occurred on the sets of the show.

25-year- old lost his life at Imlie 3 sets

As per a report in ABP News and ETimes, a 25-year-old lightman on the sets of Imlie suffered an electric shock. He was rushed to the hospital but he breathed his last before reaching the hospital. The higher authorities have demanded action against the makers and the channel.

Makers and Channel in trouble

The AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has made three demands to tackle the matter. They have demanded action from the producer of the show Gul Khan and Channel. An amount of 50 lakh is to be paid to the crew member's family who lost his life. Apart from this, the AICWA has demanded that the Managing Director and the Commissioner of Filmcity should resign with immediate effect.

Imlie's previous seasons

Imlie started off with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani as the main leads. However, after a while, Gashmeer decided to quit the show to pursue greener pastures. The makers introduced a new lead opposite Touqeer in a different character. Fahmaan Khan was roped in as Aryan Singh Rathore and in no time, Sumbul and Fahmaan's chemistry became the crowds' favorite. Their off-screen bond also became a point of discussion. The viewers were left shocked and upset with the announcement of their exits and the end of the first season.

In the second season, Megha Chakroborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor were roped in to play Imlie, Atharva, and Cheeni respectively. The second season recently concluded.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death by accident

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill's hilarious banter is hard to miss