Imlie actor Fahmaan gets nostalgic as he shares BTS pics with Sumbul Touqueer Khan

Sumbul Touqueer Khan is an Indian television actress who made headlines with her participation in the 16th edition of Bigg Boss. She amazed the audience with her amazing dancing skills and her style inside the house. Earlier, she played the lead role in Star Plus show Imlie opposite Fahmaan Khan. Both Sumbul and Fahmaan share a very close bond with each other, which was visible when he came inside Bigg Boss house for a day to support Sumbul.

Fahmaan played the character of Aryan Singh Rathore in the show. However, his character was removed from the show, leaving the fans disappointed. Fahmaan took to his Instagram and posted some pictures with Sumbul AKA Imlie.

"Since it's missing hours. Here are some unseen pictures #Imlie #Arylie", the post read.

Her Bigg Boss journey

Sumbul was the youngest contestant in Bigg Boss 16. The 19-year-old Sumbul began her journey on a bitter note as she was linked up with fellow contestant Shaleen Bhanot. Her father came up on the show and advised her to maintain a distance from Shalin as it was not good for her reputation. This incident got a lot of backlash from the fans as well as the show's host Salman Khan. Later, Sumbul completely turned her game around and emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the season. She was evicted from the house after staying inside for 125 days.

Sumbul's career

Sumbul made her television debut in the year 2011 with the Colors show Chandragupta Maurya portraying the role of Shubhada. Then she went on to appear in several shows like Jodha Akbar, Waaris, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mei. She got her breakthrough when she bagged the lead role of Star Plus serial Imlie which eventually became a household name.