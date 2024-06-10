Sai Ketan Rao is known for his role in the TV show, Imlie where he portrayed the role of Agasthya and Surya Pratap Reddy. His performance in the show gained him immense appreciation and fanbase. However, the show concluded a few weeks ago after a successful run of three and a half years.

Has Sai Ketan Rao confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

There have been rumors circulating in the media about his potential participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Sai Ketan Rao recently discussed his decision to join Bigg Boss OTT 3 in an interview with Times Now.

The Imlie actor confirmed the rumors, admitting that he has indeed been approached for the highly anticipated reality show. The actor stated, “Yes, I have been approached for Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3.” He preferred not to comment much on it as the details are yet finalized.

He clarified that reports of him having discussions with stylists for his appearance on Bigg Boss are false. He is yet to sign any contracts. When questioned about being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the actor remained silent on the matter.

It's now confirmed that Anil Kapoor will host Bigg Boss OTT 3, taking over the hosting duties from Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor's presence is sure to introduce an exciting dimension to the show.

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT is scheduled to begin streaming on June 21, 2024, promising endless drama and entertainment. The announcement has sparked excitement and anticipation among the show's passionate fans.

More about Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao gained recognition for his role as Raghav Rao in StarPlus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Subsequently, he appeared as Raunaq Babbar in Chashni. He made his television debut with Agni Sakshi. However, he garnered attention for his double role in Imlie, where he starred opposite Sumbul Touqueer.

On the personal front, there were rumors about his romantic involvement with his Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali co-star Shivangi Khedkar.

