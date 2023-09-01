Imlie actress Megha Chakraborty opens up about THIS rumor that affected her

Imlie, featuring the beloved duo of Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra, has undeniably carved a special place for themselves in the hearts of television viewers. The show enjoys a substantial and dedicated fan base. Owing to its viewership, the show has consistently ranked among the top 5. However, recent reports suggest a dip in its TRP ratings over the past few weeks, prompting the makers to take decisive action to recapture the audience's attention and infuse more excitement into the storyline. For this reason, the show will soon take a leap and reportedly, the existing cast will no longer be a part of the show.

Megha Chakraborty recalls how rumors affected her

Megha Chakraborty revealed that rumors were doing rounds that he left Imlie for another show. This affected her to a great extent. In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed, "I did get an offer to audition for an upcoming show on another channel. I decided to go for the audition because my track in Imlie was going to get over as the show is taking a leap." However, things didn't work out for the new show. She added, "There were date issues and I couldn't go ahead with the new show. But I was surprised with the way the news went viral. They were commenting on how I'm quitting Imlie because I am taking this new show... all of it was untrue. Giving auditions is part of our job. I had to literally keep my phone away for a day because I was getting so many calls from people asking me about the development."

Megha Chakraborty on her stint in Imlie

The actress also shared that she enjoyed working in Imlie. "It was a great run. I did a lot of action and did many challenging things in the show. There was a huge pressure on me when I had to take the show ahead after Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's tracks were over. I was not sure how we would take it forward, but slowly and gradually, things progressed well and the leap was accepted by the viewers," concluded the actress.

