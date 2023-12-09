Imlie: Agasthya and Imlie argue over Bulbul; will this create more differences between them?

Imlie has been captivating audiences for a long time now, and the show has earned huge popularity for its captivating plot twists and turns. In the most recent episode, Imlie and Agasthya clashed after the former suggested calling her sister Bulbul to her home so that she could safeguard her, which Agasthya opposed.

Imlie and Agasthya at loggerheads

The official Instagram page of Star Plus has posted a video giving a sneak peek into a recent episode of Imlie. It begins with Imlie telling Agasthya that her sister Bulbul is unsafe and cannot even speak out of fear. She says that Bulbul is quite afraid and is alone at home. Imlie then proposes that Bulbul can come over and stay at Chaudhury house for one night only.

Agasthya misunderstands Imlie and tells her that he knows how she is conspiring to break his brother Karan’s alliance with Yashi, as she wants to set her sister with Karan. Hearing this, Imlie decides to go to Bulbul’s place to stay with her. Agasthya gets angry and gets into an argument with Imlie. Imlie doesn’t listen to Agasthya and walks out of the house.

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode of Imlie:

Advertisement

About Imlie

Imlie is a Hindi drama series that first aired on November 16, 2020. The show began with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh. It followed the story of an 18-year-old ambitious village girl from Pagdandiya, Imlie, aka Sumbul, who struggles to reach Delhi, where she meets Aditya, as essayed by Gashmeer. However, he doesn’t understand her worth and marries Malini, as described by Mayuri. Soon, Imlie develops feelings for a businessman named Aryan, aka Fahmaan. They end up dying and leaving behind their daughter, also named Imlie. At this point, the show took the first leap.

Currently, Imlie is in its third generational leap. It is depicting the story of Imlie (Adrija Roy), a village girl and a bar singer who is in need of money for her late elder sister, Kairi's son, Ashu. She crosses paths with an NRI businessman, Agasthya (Sai Ketan Rao), who comes to meet his grandmother in the village.

Imlie is produced by Gul Khan under her banner, 4 Lions Films. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Star Plus and streams on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya faces unforeseen challenges in her IAS posting; Will she be able to ace this tough time?