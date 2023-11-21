Imlie: Agastya doubts Imlie's return to his mansion; calls her ‘gold digger’

Star Plus show Imlie is getting the love of the audiences. The show has taken an interesting turn with Imlie and Agastya finally coming closer. In the recent episodes, Agastya and Imlie showcased care for each other. However, in the upcoming episode, a major misunderstanding will cause Agastya to hurt Imlie again.

Imlie decides to return to Choudhary's house

Agastya asks Imlie to return to his house and continue the drama of being his fake wife. However, Imlie refuses and says that she'll die but will not return to the house. Agastya thinks to himself that he will pay triple the amount of money to Imlie which will compel her to return to his house.

He asks her manager to transfer the amount to Imlie's account. The manager tries to transfer the money but it doesn't happen. He informs Agastya about the same but he can't hear him via call. Agastya stays under the impression that Imlie will return after receiving the money.

Agastya hurts Imlie with his words and calls her a 'gold digger'

Imlie enters the Chaudhary house again. Agastya feels that she returned after receiving the money. He gets into an argument with her and tells her that he might change his thoughts about her but she proves him wrong by returning to the house after getting money. He calls her a gold digger and holds her tightly against the wall, hurting her. Shattered by Agastya's words, Imlie runs away.

Imlie breaks down in tears

Imlie recalls the words that Agastya used and cries inconsolably. She recalled how Govind and Rajni requested her to return to the house for their daughter Shivani's engagement. In the upcoming episode, a major drama will unfold as Shivani's engagement will be called off because of Imlie.

Imlie completed 3 years

Recently, the show Imlie completed three successful years of its telecast. On thhis special occasion, the OG Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer visited the sets and also clicked pictures with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy.

