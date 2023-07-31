Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani will soon bounce back at work, updates about mother's health

Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the most popular actors on television. The handsome hunk was already a big name in the Marathi film industry. He rose to fame on the small screen with the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi in the romantic drama Imlie. The show went on to become big on the TRP charts. He also received immense praise from the audience for his dashing looks, method acting skills and for sharing a sizzling chemistry with co-star Sumbul Touqueer Khan.

While all was fine for the actor on the professional front, on the personal front, he lost his father, the renowned actor Ravindra Mahajani. While his loyal fans supported him in these difficult times, he also faced brutal trolling on social media for not opening up on his father’s death and not standing by him in his last crucial days. Initially, he chose to neglect the trolls but then decided to give back the trolls in a wise and cheeky manner. He wrote in his Instagram stories that he knows his father better than anyone and he will open up when he feels comfortable to, at the right time. Recently his mother fell ill. During an Instagram question-and-answer session, he engaged with his fans and gave an update about his mother’s health.

Gahmeer Mahajani gives an update about his mother’s health

Gashmeer Mahajani recently lost his father Ravindra Mahajani and had decided to stay away from social media. Recently the Imlie fame actor conducted a question-and-answer session on his Instagram handle to answer all of the questions that his fans and well-wishers had for him. One of his fans enquired about his and his family’s health during these difficult times.

The 37-year-old answered,” My mum is recovering, we will get through this,I will resume my work soon after my mum’s heath stabilizes and will bounce back no matter what, I have a family to look after and will never repeat the mistakes committed by my ancestors. He also shared about his friends from the Marathi industry who have been extremely supportive,” Yes some sorted people called me and gave me support, especially Pravin Tarde , Ritesh Deshmukh and Mrunmayee Deshpande are gems.” On being asked about his father again, he said,” What I can't tell my father why should I tell you ?”

Take a look at the Instagram Story shared by Gashmeer

Gashmeer Mahajani’s professional carrier

Gashmeer Mahajani is primarily known for his work in Marathi cinema. He has featured in TV shows like Imlie and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Currently, he has prioritised his mother’s health and soon will start shooting for his next.

