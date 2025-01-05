Imlie fame Megha Chakraborty to marry boyfriend Sahil Phull on THIS date; actress shares dreamy PICS from proposal day

Best known for her performance in Kaatelal and Sons, Megha Chakraborty is all set to tie the knot. Yes, you read that right! The actress announced the same by taking to her social media handle. Giving a sneak peek into the proposal day when she said yes to her beau Sahil Phull for getting hitched, Megha dropped a series of pictures. The heartfelt post also reflected her happiness as she welcomed New Year with new beginnings.

The pictures show the Imlie actress getting cozy with her husband-to-, Sahil Phull, as they bask in the golden glow of a sunset on the beach. The backdrop has beautiful heart-shaped floral decorations, and the sunset has made the moment even more blissful. Their proposal and romantic ambiance appear straight out of a fairytale. One of the frames has the couple cutting a cake, thereby celebrating the milestone and cheering for the new chapter ahead. The white flowers and fireworks add more meaning to their memorable day.

In the caption, Megha Chakraborty wrote, "New Year, New Beginnings. As we welcome 2025 with hope and gratitude, We have a special announcement to share—WE’RE GETTING MARRIED! Our journey of love has led us to this beautiful chapter, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with all of you. Here’s to a year filled with love, laughter, and endless celebrations. Wishing you all a joyful and blessed New Year! With love, Sahil & Megha."

Take a look at the post here:

According to ETimes, Megha and Sahil will tie the knot on January 21 in Jammu. Unlike other celeb weddings, the actress' wedding will be a close-knit affair with only their family and close friends in attendance. She told the portal, "Earlier, we were planning on October 2025, but we suddenly decided to tie the knot this month. Our family were very excited, and we managed to plan it all quickly."

Pinkvilla congratulates the couple as they start a new chapter.

