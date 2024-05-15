Sai Ketan Rao is popularly known for his stint on Imlie, where he essayed the role of Agasthya as well as Surya Pratap Reddy. His performance in the show has garnered him immense appreciation and credibility. The show will telecast its last episode today May 15, 2024. However, the actors wrapped up the shoot a while ago.

Just a few hours ago, Sai Ketan Rao shared a series of pictures from a recent adventurous activity, checking off an item from his bucket list.

Sai Ketan Rao’s adventurous activity

After the conclusion of the show Imlie, Sai Ketan Rao decided to take a break and embark on a small exploration journey. During this trip, the actor indulged in an adventurous activity called Paragliding and shared a collection of pictures capturing the excitement and thrill he experienced. These images truly showcased the actor's adventurous spirit and the enjoyment he derived from the activity.

Captioning the picture the Imlie actor wrote, “And, one tick in my bucket list and that’s Paragliding. Still, many to tick.”

Also, through this adrenaline-boosting activity, he served his fans with a perfect view from the top. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans’ reactions

After the actor shared the pictures on his Instagram account, the comment section was inundated with fans expressing their support for the actor's bold endeavor. One user exclaimed, "Impressive! Life is all about adventures. Keep exploring and stay happy." Another commented, "Congratulations on fulfilling your long-awaited wish. The joy on your face says it all." In the following comment, another user marveled, "The view is breathtaking, everything looks so stunning from up above... this scenery is incredible."

Other fans wished him luck and abundance in the comment section.

More about Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao is known for portraying Raghav Rao in StarPlus’Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Thereafter he was seen in Chashni as Raunaq Babbar. He made his debut in the television industry with Agni Sakshi. But he gained the most attention for his double role in Imlie where he was seen opposite Sumbul Touqueer.

On the personal front, the actor was rumored to be in a romantic relationship with his Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali co-star Shivangi Khedkar.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4 promo: Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty re-create iconic scene from THIS movie with Urmila Matondkar